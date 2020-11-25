Home / General News / Ghanaian among 20 female scientists selected to benefit from L’Oreal, UNESCO programme

Ghanaian among 20 female scientists selected to benefit from L’Oreal, UNESCO programme

49 mins ago General News Leave a comment

Esther Eyram Asare Yeboah

A Ghanaian scientist has been selected for the L’Oreal-UNESCO For Women in Science programme. The jury selected 20 young female scientists, including Esther Eyram Asare Yeboah among about 330 applicants.

In a press release copied to ghanadusinessnews.com, the young women researchers will receive financial support, through grants of €10,000 for PhD students and €15,000 for post-doctorates, to pursue and consolidate their research work.

The 11th Sub-Saharan Africa Young Talent Awards L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science selected Ms Yeboah, a pharmacist, who is currently studying for her PhD, Biological Sciences, Antimicrobial Research Unit at the University of KwaZulu Natal, Durban in South Africa, where she is focusing her research on a category of bacteria (multi-drug resistant Gram-negative pathogens), which she is studying in patients in a teaching hospital in Ghana.

Her objective is to identify resistance genes to these bacteria in order to gain better understanding of their functioning. She is also a lecturer at a school of pharmacy, where she promotes scientific subjects among her students, especially young girls, the release said.

