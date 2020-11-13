VW reports fewer sales for October

Share this with more people!

German automobile manufacturer Volkswagen said on Friday that sales of its vehicles fell once again in October, after a slight stabilization period in September.

Worldwide deliveries were down 4.9 per cent compared to the same month last year, to 903,200 vehicles, the company said.

This comes after sales at the world’s largest car manufacturer recovered slightly in September, with a 3.3-per-cent increase in sales. That comes after the previous months were marked by fluctuations in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

The recovery was likely marred by weaker deliveries to VW’s single-most important market, China, where it sold 3.3 fewer vehicles in October.

Sales were down by 9.8 per cent in North America and by 6.4 per cent in Western Europe. Only in the Asia-Pacific region – excluding China and Hong Kong – did Volkswagen record increased deliveries, with a plus of 3.3 per cent.

Overall, sales have plummeted since the onset of the pandemic. Across the VW group, deliveries have been down by 17.3 per cent since the beginning of the year, when compared with the same period in 2019.

Source: dpa