Election 2020: NDC declares three days of fasting

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), has announced for the information of its supporters and the public, that the Party has declared three days of fasting and prayers, starting from Thursday, 5th November.

A statement signed by Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the National Chairman of the NDC, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the three-day fasting and prayers was on the theme “The Horse is Prepared for the Day of Battle, but Victory is in the Hands of the Lord”.

It said the Party deems it necessary to invite Ghanaians to join them in praying and interceding for the peace and stability of Ghana as their dear nation gears up for a crucial election.

“It is equally our belief that our nation requires God’s divine intervention to halt the recent spate of armed robbery, killings and other violent crimes that we are witnessing across the length and breadth of the country in the run-up to this year’s elections,” it said.

“Above all, the NDC recognizes that it is God Almighty who chooses good leaders for nations; hence the party shall be fasting and praying for a resounding victory for our Flag-bearer and Parliamentary Candidates in the upcoming elections.”

The statement said as part of this programme, a prayer meeting would be held at the Party’s National Headquarters, on Saturday, 7th November, and climaxed with a Church Service on the morning of Sunday, 8th November, at the Royal House Chapel International in Accra.

“We call on all officials, members, and sympathizers of the NDC, as well as the general public to participate in this all-important program that will determine and shape the destiny and future of our beloved country,” the statement said.

Source: GNA