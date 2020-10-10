Labour Commission directs striking staff of GCNET to call off action

The National Labour Commission has directed some striking staff of the Ghana Community Network System (GCNet) to call off their strike and appear before the Commission.

The striking staff are to appear before the Commission on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

A statement issued in Accra by Mrs Bernice A. Welbeck, Director of Administration in charge of Human Resource said the invitation was in accordance with Section 139 of the Labour Act 2003, Act 651.

It said the action, which commenced on October 5, 2020 led to 50 workers of the Company withdrawing their services.

The statement said in view of the COVID-19 protocols, the representative to the hearing by each side was restricted to maximum of three persons and this must be noted.

It said the workers were to select three persons to represent them at the meeting.

Source: GNA