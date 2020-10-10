Fight against hunger earns 2020 Peace Nobel for World Food Programme

Share this with more people!

“Efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict” have earned the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for the World Food Programme, the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced on Friday.

The organization was chosen because of its efforts to provide food assistance to millions in need, but also with an eye on the current coronavirus pandemic, which the committee noted is increasing poverty and the risk of hunger.

“The world is in danger of experiencing a hunger crisis of inconceivable proportions,” read a statement.

“The link between hunger and armed conflict is a vicious circle: war and conflict can cause food insecurity and hunger, just as hunger and food insecurity can cause latent conflicts to flare up and trigger the use of violence. We will never achieve the goal of zero hunger unless we also put an end to war and armed conflict.”

Source: GNA