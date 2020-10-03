Dormaahene backs legalization of ‘Okada’ business 

Share this with more people!

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, the Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area, has expressed support for the legalization and regulation of ‘Okada’ business, stating it would help to create employment opportunities for the youth in the country.

“I travel a lot to China and I see many people in that country using Okada. If it had been brought into our country to help alleviate the suffering of some unemployed youth why should we reject it? I disagree with those calling for its withdrawal”, he stated.

He added that allowing the youth to engage in this business would contribute to boosting local economies to support families.

Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II was speaking on Thursday at the ‘Abanpredease’ Palace at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality when the ex-President John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) called on him at the end of a four-day campaign tour of the Bono Region.

The tour took ex-President Mahama and his campaign team to the Dormaa East and Dormaa West Districts too.

He implored the Electoral Commission (EC) to ensure the upcoming elections were free and fair, urging that the EC must be transparent and maintain a neutral role to avert tensions and violence that characterizes elections.

The paramount chief advised security agencies also to maintain law and order, adding that political parties must also refrain from the tendency of recruiting unauthorised persons – ‘macho men’ and vigilante groups to do their bidding.

Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II advised chiefs too to refrain from the habit of influencing the outcomes of decisions to prosecute relatives or party members who might have flouted the law.

He praised former President Mahama for monumental achievements during his tenure, citing the Atuabo Gas, Kumasi Airport, Ho Airport, and the Wa Airstrip projects.

Others include numerous CHPS Compounds, polyclinics, and schools and applauded the move to pay each player of the Ghana Premier League an amount of GH¢1,500.00

The ‘Dormaahene’ entreated Mr Mahama to take part in any presidential debate to be organised ahead of the Election 2020 as that would help to shape national political discourse to enable Ghanaians to decide on alternate ideas and national development policies.

Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II indicated he would continue to praise any individual who contributed significantly towards the development of ‘Dormaaman’ and Ghana as a whole.

“When another person does better than the other, I will not hide it. I will say it. It will help accelerate the development of the country,” he added.

