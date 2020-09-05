Ghana government to issue GH¢22.7b in treasury bills over the next three months

The government of Ghana is to issue GH¢22.7 billion in treasury bills over the next three months, September to November, the Finance Ministry said in an issuance calendar.

More than GH¢19.6 billion, of the amount to be issued, will be used to rollover maturities and the remaining GH¢3.05 billion will be fresh issuance to meet government’s financing requirements.

The Calendar is part of the government’s effort to improve market transparency in the issuance of securities.

The calendar is developed based on the Net Domestic Financing in the 2020 Budget, the domestic maturities and the Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy (MTDS) for 2020-2023.

The calendar shows the securities that are intended to be issued in respect of Government’s Public Sector Borrowing Requirements for the period September to November, 2020.

In addition, the calendar takes into consideration Government’s liability management programme, market developments (both domestic and international) and the Treasury & Debt Management objective of lengthening the maturity profile of the public debt.

Source: GNA