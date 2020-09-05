Labour Negotiations: GRNMA/allied associations urge members to remain calm

Share this with more people!

Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) and its allied associations have urged their members to remain calm as they engage the Government in negotiations concerning their conditions of service.

The allied associations included the Ghana Certified Registered Anesthetists, the Ghana Physician Assistants Association, the Community Health Nurses Association of Ghana and the Ghana Registered Midwives Association.

A joint communiqué signed by Madam Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, GRNMA, President and Mr David Tenkorang Twum, GRNMA, General Secretary, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the conditions of service negotiations meeting held on 3rd September, was not conclusive.

“By 17th September, the Government team is expected to further engage the GRNMA and its allied associations to conclude discussions on non-core category two and three allowances,” it said.

“We have expressed our utmost displeasure regarding the positional negotiation method being adopted by the employer (Government) contrary to the demand of Section 97 of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651).”

It noted that in view of the above, the GRNMA and its allied associations call on all members to remain calm as the leadership continue to negotiate with Government.

Source: GNA