We will investigate PDS and Agyapa deals – Mahama

A new government of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will investigate all allegations of corruption by appointees of the current government.

A statement signed by Mr James Agyenim-Boateng, the Spokesman of the NDC Campaign Team, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Monday said Mr John Dramani Mahama, the NDC Election 2020 stated at Nkwanta in the Oti Region.

According to the statement, Mr Mahama said government had “lost the fight against corruption”, especially as many corruption cases were not properly investigated.

Mr Mahama mentioned cases such as the Power Distribution Services (PDS) and the Agyapa mining royalty deal as some of the many cases that his government would investigate immediately upon assumption of office.

Regarding the failed PDS deal, Mr Mahama said Ghanaians deserved a right to know what happened because assets of state-owned Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) was handed over to a privately-owned company PDS.

Describing the Agyapa mining deal as “shady”, he alleged that the Government mortgaged Ghana’s gold royalties to a private company in which the state had 51 per cent stake and some individuals, 49 per cent.

Mr Mahama said a new NDC government would not respect the Agyapa deal, which is shrouded in secrecy; adding the Ghana Infrastructural Investment Fund (GIIF) would have played the same role as Agyapa if government wanted to be transparent.

“Obviously this government has lost the fight against corruption. Our people are tired of corruption, it de-motivates them and they want that leader in office, to investigate former appointees and those engaged in corruption in his era”, he said.

Source: GNA