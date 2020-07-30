KGL Technology receives NLA License to operate Digital/Online lottery products

Share this with more people!

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) has licensed KGL Technology Limited, the parent company of Keed Ghana Limited as a Digital/Online Lottery Operator.

The implementation of the Digital/Online Lottery by the NLA in collaboration with KGL Technology Limited as an alternative channel of play, would serve as an additional revenue stream augmenting the Authority’s revenue generation capacity and contribution to the Consolidated Fund.

It would also enhance the sales process, streamline service delivery and drive operational efficiency.

This was in a new release copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Wednesday.

KGL Technology Limited is a wholly owned Ghanaian entity combining local expertise across diverse fields with best in class technology support.

The License was presented to the company at the Authority’s Board Room by the Board Chairman and Director-General, Togbe Francis Nyonyo and Mr Kofi Osei-Ameyaw respectively in the presence of members of the NLA Board, Representatives of KGL Technology Limited and its subsidiary company Keed Ghana Limited.

KGL Technology Limited would be operating the NLA 5/90 official short code, *959# and other digital platforms under the brand name Keed-NLA.

Its core objective is to advance the digitalization of lottery on behalf of the NLA which is aligned to the Government’s digitization policy.

KGL Technology Limited has been at the forefront of this operationalization agenda, lending expertise, technical support and services to the NLA after the Authority officially took over the operations of *959# short code.

KGL Technology Limited believes in a customer-centric approach and providing the best gaming and customer service experience.

Investments have been made to develop best in class local technical expertise and customer service as well as a robust platform that continues to deliver on its promise of simplicity and reliability for customers.

The official launch date for the digital/Online Products of KGL Technology Limited would be communicated to the public, media and stakeholders of the Industry.

Source: GNA