EC registers over 12 million voters so far

A total of 12,371,651 prospective voters have been issued with voters’ identification card as at Sunday July, 26, Mrs Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) has said.

She said the figure represented 82.5 per cent of the Commission’s target of 15 million voters and optimistic of meeting the mark.

Mrs Mensa who said this at the Commission’s, “Let the Citizen Know” series on Monday, said at the end of the fourth phase of the exercise, a total of 11,629,480 persons were registered.

She said the Greater Accra Region had the highest number of 2,615,925 registrants, followed by the Ashanti Region, with a total of 2,089,923 people; the Eastern Region, third with a total of 1,084,734 with the Central Region registering 1,074,519 voters.

“The Western Region, 734,545 voters, Northern Region, 687,123, Volta Region 660,508, Bono Region 460,226 and Upper East Region 409,825,” Mrs Mensa said.

She said the Bono East Region registered 391,777 voters, Western North Region, 300,015, Upper West Region, 299,480 and Oti Region, 226,109, voters.

The rest are Ahafo Region, 212,670, Savannah Region, 195,126, and North East Region, 186,975 voters.

Source: GNA