Akufo-Addo tours regions of the north

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Monday began a three-day tour of the Northern, North East and Savanna regions of the country.

The tour would see the President commissioning projects, breaking ground for commencement of new projects, and paying courtesy calls on traditional authorities.

President Akufo-Addo kickstarted the tour of the Savannah Region with a courtesy call on the Kusawguwura, Paramount Chief of the Kusawgu Traditional Area in the Central Gonja District.

He would proceed to commission the Yapei Water Project in the Yapei Kusawgu constituency to mark Day One of the tour in the Savanna Region.

On Tuesday, the President would tour the North East and Northern regions, where he will call on the Overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Nayiri Naa Bohugu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga, and commission the Nalerigu Water Project.

He would also cut the sod for work to begin on an Ultra-modern regional office for the Youth Employment Agency in Nalerigu in the North East region.

On the third day of his tour, President Akufo-Addo would call on Dagbon King, Yaa-Na Mahama Abukari II, in Yendi.

He would break the ground for the construction of the Yendi Water Project, and move back to Damongo in the Savanna region to be the guest of Yagbonwura Tuntumba Bore Essa I, and cut the sod for the commencement of the Damongo Water Project.

Source: GNA