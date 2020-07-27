Home / General News / Police hunts for murderers of 90-year-old woman

Police hunts for murderers of 90-year-old woman

11 hours ago General News Leave a comment

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr James Oppong-Boanuh has dispatched homicide experts to the Savanna region to hunt for the alleged murderers of a 90-year-old accused of being a witch.

They have been identified as Sanjo, Hajia Filina, Teacher Aliu, Bumaye, Ashley and Manafo.

Madam Akua Denteh, who was accused of being a witch, was allegedly beaten to death by the six, currently on the run.

These were contained in a press release signed by Superintendent of Police, Mrs Sheila Kessie Abayie-Buckman, Director of Public Affairs.

Meanwhile, the IGP has placed a GH¢2,000.00 bounty on their heads, adding that any person with credible information should either contact the Savanna Police or call 0275000156.

Sanjo was said to have hosted Hajia Filina, the priestess who declared her a witch.

The Police have condemned mob justice in any form and assures the public that they would flash out such perpetrators, the release stated.

Source: GNA

