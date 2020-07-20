Former MP calls for amendment of 1992 Constitution

Share this with more people!

Madam Aninwaa Lucy Anin, Member of Parliament 1960 to February 24, 1966, on Sunday appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Parliament to initiate the process for the amendment of the 1992 Constitution.

“I strongly believe it is time to amend the1992 Constitution with all its flaws of military coup d’état decrees of National Liberation Council (NLC), Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC),and the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC), laws and indemnity clauses imposed on the people of Ghana in the name of multiparty democracy,” she said.

Madam Lucy Anin, a Council of Elder of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), noted “I recognised the President’s profound knowledge of the political, economic and social history of our nation with all its alternating successive civil rule and military coup d’état regimes notable of AFRC and PNDC both of which were headed by former President Jerry John Rawlings”.

She said the Divestiture Implementation Committee (DIC) which was setup during the PNDC regime disposed most of our national asserts; allocation to cronies, friends, family members, fellow members of the PNDC and their corrupt foreign partners roaming in the country as investors.

She said the divestiture implementation committee is the most serious attack and damage to the nation.

She said the state provided structures and infrastructures if they existed today would have provided hope and employment for the huge number of unemployed.

“We cannot continue in a state where our God given natural resources of gold diamond manganese, timber, oil continue to be exploited largely by some corrupt ruling elites and their corrupt foreign partners roaming in the country as investors, while the Ghanaian masses continue to suffer unemployment, homelessness, poverty and mystery,” she said.

She said “the answer to the nation problems lies in the path we choose to make our God given resources beneficial to the citizens”.

Source: GNA