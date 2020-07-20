10 best forex brokers in Ghana

Share this with more people!

HotForex

HotForex is an award-winning broker with nearly 40 industry awards and more than two million live accounts. It holds five industry regulations and numerous registrations in jurisdictions across the globe. This broker offers a great account variety to choose, all designed to cater to the need of all trading styles. Initial minimum deposits start at only $5, spread types are variable and maximum leverage is 1:1000. Both the popular MetaTrader 4 and 5 platforms are available.

Plus500

With more than 2000 financial instruments to choose from, Plus500 traders of all styles and experience levels can benefit from tight spreads, zero commissions, leverage of up to 1:300 and exceptional customer support, 24 hours, 7 days a week. Plus500 is authorised by the FSA, FCA and CySEC.

AvaTrade

AvaTrade boasts with six regulations across five continents. This multi award-winning broker supports both the MetaTrader 4 and 5 platforms, as well as the AvaTradeGO. Traders are offered 1-on-1 training sessions, low initial minimum deposit of 100 USD and competitive spreads.

Exness

Exness is a popular choice for beginner and professional traders alike. With minimum initial deposits from as low as $1 on its Standard accounts, traders can benefit from zero commission fees, stable spreads, no requotes and leverage as high as 1:2000 to 1: unlimited. This broker also offers the popular MetaTrader 4 and 5 trading platforms. Exness is authorised by the FSA, CySEC and the FCA.

eToro

eToro offers traders access to more than 2 000 financial instruments. This broker is regulated in more than 140 countries by the FCS, ASIC and CySEC. eToro offers low to zero commission fees, no management fees and relatively low initial minimum deposits.

Alpari International

Alpari International boasts with more than 20 years of experience in the Forex industry. It offers traders flexibility through the MetaTrader 4 and 5 platforms, as well as a variety of different Standard and ECN account types. Minimum deposits start at $100, spreads start at 0.4 pips and no commissions are charged, depending on the account type. Alpari International is regulated and licensed by the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius.

Tickmill

Tickmill offers some of the lowest spreads and commissions in the industry. Spreads from 0.0 pips, initial minimum deposits of $100, 1:500 maximum leverage and no requotes await traders that choose this broker. Tickmill is regulated by the FSA and the FCA. It serves in more than 200 countries and has an average monthly trading volume of more than 121 billion.

XM Group

XM Group is regulated by ASIC, the IFSC as well as CySEC. This broker supports a variety of well-known platforms, including the MetaTrader platforms. Traders have access to more than 1000 financial instruments, with minimum deposits as low as $5 and spreads from 0.6 pips.

CM Trading

CM Trading has been awarded with several achievements, including the Best Financial Broker Africa 2019. Four account types are available on the MetaTrader 4 and Sirix Web Trader platforms, as well as a great variety of training and educational tools. CM Trading is regulated with the FSCA.

BlackBull Markets

BlackBull Markets offers three different ECN accounts on the MetaTrader 4 platform; with a minimum deposit of $200, spreads from 0.0 pips, zero commission fees and leverage ratios of 1:500, depending on the type of account. This FSA regulated broker is a multi-award-winner for technology and innovation.