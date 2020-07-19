About 7.2 million eligible applicants register to vote

Share this with more people!

As of Day 16, the Electoral Commission (EC) has registered a total of 7.2 million eligible applicants with the Greater Accra region leading followed by Ashanti, Eastern and Central, Dr Bossman Eric Asare, Deputy Chair in charge of Corporate Service at the EC, has announced.

Addressing journalists at the fourth edition of “Let the Citizen Know”, initiative on Friday in Accra, he said looking at the response to the registration exercise so far, the EC was on course to achieving its projected number of 15 million by close of the exercise on August 6.

Dr Asare said out of the total number of 7,279,237 eligible applicants who registered as of Day 16, the Greater Accra leads with 1,524,600, representing 20.9 per cent, followed by the Ashanti region with absolute figures of 1,319,498 translating into 18.1 per cent and in third position is the Eastern region with 694,541 representing 9.5, while the Central region has 676,484 representing 9.3 per cent.

He said the total figure from the four regions constituted almost 60 per cent of eligible applicants registered so far.

Dr Asare explained that about 7,279,237 registered so far also constituted 48.5 per cent of the 15 million the Commission expects to register by the first week of August.

Providing details of statistics of eligible applicants in each region so far, he said, Ahafo has registered 144,961 representing 1.6 per cent, Bono 293,284 that translates into 4.0 per cent, Bono East, 261,503 representing 3.6 per cent and Northern, 434,601 representing 6.0 per cent.

The rest are; North East, 123,715 representing 1.7 per cent, Oti, 148,111 representing 2.0 per cent and Savannah, 126,980, which translates into 1.7 per cent, Upper East, 251,134 representing 3.5 per cent, Upper West, 194,894 representing 2.7 per cent, Volta, 447,254 representing 6.1, Western, 440,858 representing 6.1 and Western North, 196,819, which translates into 2.7 per cent.

Dr Asare said in line with the effort to register all eligible applicants by the doubling of the registration centres, the number of registered applicants during this phase has averaged over 600,000 per day.

“With still two additional days of registration, that is yesterday and today, we are likely to add at least 1,000,000 to the 7,279,237 making a total of about 8.2 million. This will mean by the end of today’s registration the Commission would have registered 54.7 per cent of the projected 15 million,” Dr Asare said.

Source: GNA