Ministry of Interior renews Bunkpurugu curfew hours

The Minister for Interior has by Executive Instrument renewed curfew hours imposed on Bunkpurugu Township and its environs in the North East Region from 2000 hours to 0600 hours effective Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

A press release made available to the Ghana News Agency urged Chiefs, Opinion leaders, youth and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of challenges and use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace prevailed in the area.

“Meanwhile, there is a total ban on all persons in the Bunkpurugu Township and its environs from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapons and any persons found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted,” it said.

Source: GNA