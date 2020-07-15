GCB Bank to hold first AGM virtually on July 30

Share this with more people!

The GCB Bank Limited is to hold its first virtual Annual General Meeting (AGM), on Thursday, July 30, at the Bank’s Head Office, in Accra.

The AGM is highly anticipated by shareholders and industry players due to the ravaging effects of Covid-19 on the economy and the Bank’s status as Ghana’s largest indigenous bank.

The Bank, in a notice copied to the Ghana News Agency, on Wednesday, July 15, said a unique token number would be sent to shareholders by email and or SMS from July 13, 2020 to give them access to a unique portal created for the AGM; https://www.gcbbankagm.com ,

The notice said the AGM was being held in compliance with the Imposition of Restriction Act 2020 (Act 1012), the Registrar General’s Department and Securities and Exchange Commission’s directives and guidance on holding virtual AGMs.

It said in line with that “attendance and participation by members or their proxies shall be strictly virtual”.

The Bank asked shareholders who did not receive the token to contact the GCB Bank Limited Share Registry on: shareregistry@gcb.com.ghor call 0302-668712/ 0244-338508/0244-358514/0244-318079.

The notice also urged shareholders, who intended to appoint proxies to download a proxy form from the AGM web portal, to fill and submit via: shareregistry@gcb.com.ghnot less than 48 hours before the meeting.

It said the proceedings of the meeting would be transmitted live on GTV at 1000 hours and also streamed via https://gcbbankagm.com and across all GCB Bank’s social media platforms.

Source: GNA