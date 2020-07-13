39 staff of FDA test positive for COVID-19

Share this with more people!

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) says 39 out of 450 staff of the Authority have tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement signed by Mr James Lartey, Head of Communication and Public Education of the Authority, said the necessary logistics had been given to all affected persons and others in close proximity with them to go into self-quarantine.

It said: “Currently, 38 of the staff have recovered while one is responding to treatment.”

The statement said the positive cases were discovered after mandatory testing of all 450 staff, including the Chief Executive Officer, and all top management at the Head Office, the Tema Office, KIA Office and the Laboratory Unit.

“In view of this we urge our clients to continue to send in their application and forms via email addresses instead of coming to the office,” it said.

The statement said the Authority’s website was being updated to enable clients to submit selected forms and applications online.

The Authority said since March, this year, it had reduced staff to 25 per cent, with majority working from home and also initiated a shift system to further reduce the numbers at any given time in the office.

The statement said every two weeks offices of the Authority were fumigated in addition to ensuring strict compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols.

Source: GNA