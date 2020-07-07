National Health Insurance records high mobile renewals

Share this with more people!

The usage of National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Mobile Renewal Service is recording increases monthly after the lifting of the lockdown.

The latest summary report indicates an increase of 8.2 per cent for the month of June 2020, which stood at 482,314, – the total number of mobile renewals, compared to 445,563 in the month of May 2020, a statement from the Service, copied to GNA said.

It said with the exception of Bono Region, all 15 regions recorded increases between the months of May and June 2020.

The statement said cumulatively, the number of Mobile Renewals from January 2019 to June 2020 was 8,581,388.

It said generally, 45.5 per cent of NHIS active members under 18 (children), recorded the highest number of Mobile Renewals, followed by 42.7 per cent of the informal category – people who are not contributors to the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

The statement said with 0.8 per cent, the SSNIT Pensioners category recorded the lowest number of Mobile Renewals for the month of June 2020.

It urged NHIS active members to continue using the Mobile Renewal platform by dialling the short code *929# on any mobile phone with money in the wallet.

The Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in line with government’s digitization drive, on December 19, 2018, launched the Mobile Renewal Service to make the NHIS more accessible to its members and also improve on the Scheme’s financial management.

The initiative marked the beginning of the total digitalization of the system of enrolment of new NHIS clients, renewal of membership, submission, processing and payment of claims to support efforts of government towards universal health coverage in the country.

Source: GNA