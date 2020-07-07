417 voter registrants in Ashanti challenged

Share this with more people!

A total of 417 registrants in the Ashanti Region, have been challenged in relation to their eligibility in the ongoing voter registration exercise, according to the Electoral Commission (EC).

Mr. Benjamin Bano-Bio, Regional Director of the Commission, said the figure represented what the officials received for the first phase of the exercise, meant to compile a new voters’ register for the December General Election.

The challenge forms, he stressed, would go through the necessary processes as they worked to verify the eligibility or otherwise of the registrants to have their names entered in the new album.

Mr. Bano-Bio told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Kumasi, that the first session of the exercise had more than 360,000 people being registered.

Of the figure, the EC recorded 72.3 per cent registering with the Ghana Card, while 1.1 per cent came with passports, and the rest relying on guarantors to facilitate their registration processes.

The Commission, for the purposes of the five-phased exercise, has zoned the 5,890 polling stations in the Region into 1,196 clusters.

A special centre has also been set up to take care of persons with disability and the aged.

Mr. Bano-Bio advised the public to continue to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols while at the registration centres, as the second phase of registration commenced across the Region on Monday, July 06.

The EC has recruited about 800 officials for the exercise, which ends in August, this year.

Source: GNA