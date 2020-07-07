Kotoka International Airport not sold to any foreign entity – Ministry

Share this with more people!

The Ministry of Aviation Monday dismissed reports alleging that the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) has been sold to a foreign company and urged the public to disregard it.

In a statement signed by the sector minister, Mr Joseph Kofi Adda, the Ministry said, it was, however, deliberating for consideration with its stakeholders, including the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), a proposed Strategic Partnership Arrangement between GACL and TAV-SUMMA Consortium to improve service delivery and expansion of infrastructure at the KIA.

This, he said, was to help achieve the Government’s vision of making Ghana the Aviation Hub within the West African Sub-Region.

“In this regard, an Executive Approval was granted by H.E. the President for the Ministry to facilitate the engagement of the Strategic Partners,” the statement said.

“To this end, we hereby state categorically that neither the Ministry nor the GACL has yet formally started any process of engagement on the subject matter with any stakeholder or partner.

“We, therefore, wish to note that the false information on the sale of the Kotoka International Airport being circulated in the media/social media is the work of mischievous and malicious elements to pitch the staff of GACL and the general public against Government to achieve their diabolical agenda and erode the successes chalked in the Aviation Sector for the last three years”.

It said the Ministry would continue to constructively engage its agencies and stakeholders in matters “affecting the Aviation Sector and Industry with the ultimate aim of achieving the President’s vision of making Ghana an aviation Hub in the sub-region”.

Source: GNA