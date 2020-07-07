Home / General News / Korle-bu Teaching Hospital suspends non-emergency surgeries

Korle-bu Teaching Hospital suspends non-emergency surgeries

2 hours ago General News Leave a comment

The Hospital Administration of the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital has decided to suspend emergency surgical cases for the next two weeks.

A statement signed by Mr Mustapha Salifu, the Head of Public Relations of the Hospital and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said, the step was necessitated after some staff were infected with COVID-19.

“This measure is therefore to protect our clients and the rest of the staff who are still at post and providing care to patients.

“The suspension will also enable us to reorganise ourselves for the resumption of regular services. Only dire emergencies will be attended to within this period,” it said.

The statement, therefore, entreated sister health facilities to refer only dire surgical emergencies (Surgery, ENT, Maxillofacial, and Obstetrics) to Korle-bu during the suspension period.

Other parts of the Hospital, it said, were still in full operation.

Source: GNA

