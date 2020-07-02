Owusu Afriyie, alias Sir John dies after getting COVID-19

Share this with more people!

A former General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known in political circles as Sir John, has died.

He is reported to have died on Wednesday, evening at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness.

Mr Freddie Blay, the National Chairman of the NPP, confirmed his passing to the media in Accra, on Wednesday night.

Until his demise, Sir John was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Forestry Commission.

Reports say the renowned lawyer and politician succumbed to complications from COVID-19, while undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

He was appointed as the CEO of the Forestry Commission in March 2017 by President Akufo-Addo.

Sir John has become the second government appointee after Mr K.K.Sam, former Sekondi-Takoradi Mayor, to have succumbed to the deadly disease.

Source: GNA