It is an offence to guarantee for more than 10 applicants – EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) on Wednesday said it is an electoral offence for an individual to guarantee for more than 10 applicants for the Voter Registration.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, signed by Mrs Sylvia Annoh, the Acting Director of Public Affairs, said any person found culpable would be prosecuted according to the law.

It said the Commission’s system was capable of picking guarantors who guarantee for more than 10 applicants.

“The system in place is not based on ‘Algorithm Mathematics’ as it is being alleged. Neither does the system have a vault called ‘Non-verifiable Names’”.

“These terms are alien and completely unknown to the Electoral Commission’s systems” it said.

The EC’s attention had been drawn to an audio making rounds on several social media platforms regarding the Guarantor System being used by the Electoral Commission, the statement said.

The said post by a gentleman who introduced himself as McKenzie was false and should be completely disregarded, it said.

Source: GNA