‘Beyond the Return’ steering committee expanded

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has expanded the National Steering Committee of the ‘Beyond the Return’ to include three more members.

The new members are: Mr Geddy Laryea, Media Majique and Research Systems, Mr Rabbi Kohain Nathanyah Halevi, Universal Pan-African Diaspora Coalition of Ghana, and Mrs Stella Appenteng, Governing Council Member and past President of Ghana Tourism Federation.

A statement issued by the Ministry and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra explained that the expansion was to bring on board additional subject matter experts to aid the Committee’s work.

The Committee, inaugurated on May 27, was to kick start the 10-year project and serve as a follow up to the successful ‘Year of Return’ Ghana 2019 Project.

The project is to consolidate the gains made and grow Ghana’s tourism, showcase her investment potentials and solidify her diaspora engagement programmes over a decade.

Source: GNA