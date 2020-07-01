World Bank Board approves $315m financing for jobs and digital transformation in Ghana

Share this with more people!

The Board of Executive Directors of the World Bank has given approval for a $315 million financing for Ghana, the Bank has said in a press release copied to ghanabusinessnews.com.

According to the Bank, the financing from the International Development Association is to support job creation, skills development and digital transformation in the country.

“This financing includes $200 million for the Ghana Jobs and Skills Project and an additional financing of $115 million for the eTransform Ghana Project,” the release said.

It explained that the Jobs and Skills project will provide apprenticeship and entrepreneurship training to develop skills and assist apprentices with self-employment activities or help them secure employment opportunities and strengthen linkages to trade associations.

The release states further that the project will also provide training, grants, entrepreneurship activities to micro and small enterprises and help establish a functioning Ghana Labor Market Information System, a public database which aims to capture information on employers and workers and provide regular data and information on the jobs landscape in Ghana.

Commenting, the World Bank Country Director for Ghana, said Pierre Laporte, “The two projects are aligned with the priorities of the Government’s Coordinated Programme of Economic and Social Development and are even more relevant and timely in the current COVID-19 context. Restoring jobs and livelihoods for micro, small and medium enterprises is critical for promoting the economic recovery of the country and is at the heart Ghana’s COVID-19 response.”

The additional financing for the ongoing eTransform Ghana Project, the release says, will improve the efficiency and coverage of government service delivery, adding that the activities to be scaled up include digitization of archives and other public records; increase in internet bandwidth for district health centers and hospitals and other government services in 254 districts.

The project will also provide computer labs and networking for enhanced remote learning in two new universities and in 200 senior high schools located in areas which do not currently have these facilities. Automation of the Judiciary, and the development of an integrated information management system for the Office of the Attorney General and the Ministry of Justice will reduce the need for face-to-face meetings and facilitate remote working. The scale-up of eProcurement to all government ministries, departments and agencies will ensure business continuity and reduce the requirement for physical travel, the release said.

“In addition to supporting enterprises, the project will also upgrade district Public Employment Centers which have been mostly neglected, and also establish 16 additional centers across the country. Through these centers, it will provide information services to employers and job seekers for matching entrepreneurs and enterprises for enterprise development and job creation,” Iffath Anwar Sharif, World Bank Practice Manager for Social Protection and Jobs Global Practice said.

BY Emmanuel K. Dogbevi