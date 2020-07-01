CAF reschedules 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Share this with more people!

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has postponed the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) slated for January 2021 in Cameroon to 2022.

The latest development follows a meeting held by the Executive Committee of CAF who considered postponing the biennial football tournament amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament would still be held in January/February of 2022 the same year Qatar would host the World Cup in November/December.

Africa’s football governing body has also canceled the 12th edition of Total Africa’s Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) and replaced it with African Women’s Champions League to kick start in 2021.

Africa’s club inter-club competitions which include the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup semi-finals would no longer be contested over two-legged fixtures.

CAF Champions League semi-finals would be held in Cameroon, in September, while the CAF Confederation Cup will be hosted in Morocco.

Source: GNA