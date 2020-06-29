Confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Ghana nearing 18,000

Share this with more people!

Ghana recorded 17,351 Covid-19 cases as at 28 June, with 12,994 recoveries.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who disclosed thisin his 13th broadcast to the nation on the COVID-19 pandemic, noted that, “This means that, currently, we have 4,245 active cases, having conducted 294,867 tests, one of the highest on the continent”.

He said 30 persons were severely and critically ill, and that the nation had a total of 112 sad deaths, constituting 0.6 per cent of positives, as “we maintain one of the lowest death rates in the world.”

He reiterated that one of the key objects of government’s fight against COVID-19 had been to save lives, and reduce the number of deaths.

He said the Ghana Health Service (GHS) had observed that most of the patients that succumbed to the virus died either on arrival at the hospital, or within 48 hours after arrival.

“Unfortunately, we still have some persons in the country who are not taking the dangers associated with this disease seriously, and, therefore, do not seek medical help as soon as they have symptoms that suggest an infection of the virus,” the President stated.

“There should be no fear of stigmatisation or embarrassment with being diagnosed with COVID-19. So, please, when you begin to experience symptoms such as fever, persistent cough, bodily pains, loss of taste and smell, and difficulty in breathing, seek immediate medical attention at the nearest health facility.”

President Akufo-Addo said most patients, who were critically ill and needed intensive care, did indeed, survive the virus, if they sought medical help promptly.

He gave an example that out of 53 patients admitted into intensive care units (ICU) at the Ga East Municipal Hospital and the University of Ghana Medical Centre, since the pandemic struck, 44 (i.e. 83 per cent), had fully recovered, and had been discharged.

“This is, in part, due to the immense dedication and hard work being exhibited by our healthcare workers, who continue to care for those affected by the virus, and for the sick in general,” he said.

“We all know that these are truly historic times. The world is reeling from the effects of this pandemic, and the things we took for granted, some six months ago, are now under question. The definite and undeniable have been replaced with uncertainty.”

He noted that however, as with any other form of hardship, there were always lessons to be learnt, as there were opportunities for growth.

“What we have witnessed, recently, is that, despite us living in an interconnected and globalised world, each nation, ultimately, stands alone in its challenge to protect its people,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Adding that nonetheless, it was obvious that international co-operation, where feasible and practical, could serve to complement the resolution of national challenges.

He noted that in Ghana, from the very onset, the Government had acted to limit and stop the importation of the virus; contain its spread; provide adequate care for the sick; limit the impact of the virus on social and economic life; and inspire the expansion of domestic capability and deepen self-reliance.

Source: GNA