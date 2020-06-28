Ghana records highest daily COVID-19 of 597 cases

Share this with more people!

Ghana’s COVID-19 daily cases hit a record high of 597, bringing the total to 16,431, the Ghana Health Service Saturday reported on its designated portal.

The country’s health management body in its latest update also confirmed that 502 persons had recovered from the disease, bringing the total recoveries to 12,257.

The death toll, however, remains 103, from the last update, with the active cases being 4,071.

Currently, 26 cases are considered severe with six patients in critical condition and on ventilators.

The new infections, according to the update, were recorded in nine regions.

They include Ashanti- 183; Western- 153; Central- 104; and Greater Accra- 94.

The rest are Eastern-55; Volta- four; Bono East- three; Oti- two and Bono- one.

Out of the total confirmed cases, 6,759 were from the General Surveillance, with 9,672 cases from the Enhanced Contact Tracing, the update stated.

So far, a total of 288,465 tests have been conducted.

Out of this, 102,625 are from routine surveillance with 185,840 from contact tracing.

The positivity rate is 5.70 per cent.

The latest infections take Greater Accra’s total to 9,164, representing almost 60 per cent of the national total.

Ashanti, Western and Central regions also have cases tallying 3,344; 1,429; and 903 respectively.

The rest are: Eastern Region – 541; Volta Region – 335; Upper East Region – 271; Oti Region- 110; Northern Region – 100; Western North Region – 94; Bono East Region – 50; Savannah Region – 38; Upper West Region – 35; Ahafo Region – Eight; Bono Region- Five; North East Region – Four.

Source: GNA