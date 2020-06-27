We need the right data to disburse stimulus package – NBSSI

The National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) has said the country needs right data to identify and give support to Ghana’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to serve the sector better.

Mrs. Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, NBSSI Executive Director said the Board had to build a new data base from the scratch because most of the Associations that represented the MSMEs did not have adequate data to represent its members.

She said to enhance their abilities, the board took stock of about 70 HP printers and Laptops to support the various associations.

Mrs Yankey-Ayeh said this when the board presented the first batch of the logistics to some Associations in Accra to enhance their work to gather the data of their members to help them assess support.

She said the various Associations which represented the MSMEs requested that the stimulus package President Akufo-Addo promised should be given to their members, but most of them did not have the data on members.

She said it was difficult to determine their location, size, and other data to qualify them to access the support.

Mrs Yankey-Ayeh, advised recipients of the stimulus package to clear their debts so that when the money was transferred through their mobile money account, they would have the right amount in their accounts.

She urged Associations to put the machines to good use to enhance the data base of their membership; “this gesture is also in view of the promise we made to you earlier to give you some support, all we are doing is for your best interest”.

She said beneficiaries personally put in request for the printers and the laptops to collate data.

Mrs Anna Armo-Himbsom, Deputy Executive Director, NBSSI, said the fund was set-up to support MSMEs whose business were affected by the outbreak of the Coronavirus and the NBSSI was charged with the mandate to manage the Fund and the Association’s support in data collection as an important component.

She expressed appreciation to the various Associations that contributed in support of the exercise.

Madam Tina Offei Yirenkyi, National President, Ghana Hairdressers and Beauticians Association said on behalf of all the recipients of the support said they were grateful to the board for the items.

She said members would put it to good use to enhance work in their associations and support the board in gathering the needed data for the exercise.

Some beneficiaries of the support included; Ghana Hairdressers and Beauticians Association; Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs; Association of Small Scale Industries; Provision Sector; Ghana Union of Traders Association; Ghana National Association of Garment Makers; Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers Association; SPINnet Textile and Garment Cluster; and Ghana Tourism Federation amongst others.

Source: GNA