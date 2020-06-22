Former BOST CEO wallops Regional Minister in NPP primaries in Western North

Share this with more people!

The former Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Alfred Obeng Boateng has defeated the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) who doubles as the Western North Regional Minister, Mr. Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu in the just ended New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primaries.

The primaries is to elect candidates for the December general elections.

Mr. Alfred Obeng Boateng won the primaries by 580 votes as against his contender and incumbent MP who had 188 votes with 17 absentee delegates.

The Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency in the Western North Region (WN/R) was described by political analysts as one of the hot spots area as far as the contest was concerned.

In the electioneering campaign, the incumbent had ranted that the former BOST CEO would be carried away by an ambulance he (the Regional Minister) would provide after the declaration of the election results, but unfortunately luck eluded him as he loss miserably.

The elected candidate, Alfred Obeng Boateng in an interview with journalists thanked the entire delegates and Party members for their unflinching support. “I am so grateful to all and sundry, to the Party hierarchy, as well as the delegates who have made this battle a successful one,” he opined.

According to him, there was some misunderstanding among some of the Constituency Executives, but he will ensure that there was unity among the Executives as well as the entire party membership and pleaded with everyone to vote for him come December 7, general elections.

