Catherine Afeku endorsed as parliamentary candidate for Evalue-Gwira

Incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Evalue Adjomoro- Gwira, Mrs Catherine Abenlemah Afeku was endorsed by delegates at the NPP Primaries by popular acclamation to contest the upcoming Parliamentary elections in December.

All the 317 delegates unanimously confirmed the candidature of Mrs Afeku for another election.

This follows a decision at a meeting by polling station executives and the top hierarchy of the Party in the Constituency, to allow Mrs Afeku to seek re-election on December 07.

The Municipal Electoral Officer, Madam Abigail Ayippey Aikins therefore declared and gazetted Mrs Afeku as the Parliamentary Candidate for the December 07 elections.

The NPP Constituency Chairman, Nana Effate Beyeeman congratulated the delegates for the unity of purpose which characterised the sole candidature of Mrs Afeku in the Primaries.

He therefore, charged party executives, the delegates and polling station executives to redouble their efforts to ensure a resounding victory for Mrs Afeku and Nana Akufo-Addo.

In her victory message, Mrs Afeku expressed profound gratitude to the Constituency Executives and delegates for their desire to maintain er as their Parliamentary Candidate for another term.

She said the Party was all out for development, adding that its doors were open to all voters who feel aggrieved in their parties.

Mrs Afeku said the eight-year reign of the NDC did not witness massive development in the area compared to the human-centered initiatives by the NPP in four years, which continue to better living conditions of Ghanaians.

She said the NPP has a message for Ghanaians in their quest for another term based on major developmental projects and special interventions.

Mrs Afeku who is also a Minister of State at the Presidency, charged polling station executives to be steadfast in their campaign to garner more votes to make Evalue-Gwira an NPP stronghold.

She appealed to all party faithfuls to write their names when the Electoral Commission opens the new voters register from June 30.

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nzema-East, Mr Frank Okpenyen also thanked polling station executives for reaching a consensus some weeks ago to endorse the candidature of Mrs Afeku.

He said the Municipality had witnessed unprecedented developmental projects under the MP and the government and asked the electorates to retain Mrs Afeku and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in power come December 07.

Source: GNA