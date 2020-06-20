Court grants three robbers GH¢150,000.00 bail each

Share this with more people!

An Accra Circuit Court has granted three robbers GH¢150,000.00 bail each with two sureties each over robbery

They are Yaw Owusu, porter, Collins Oti, unemployed, and Evans Kwabena Asare, driver.

The three denied the charges of conspiracy to commit crime and attempted robbery.

The Court ordered that, Oti and Asare’s sureties’ are to be justified, but Owusu’s sureties are to have title deeds as well. They will return to the Court on July 14.

Police Inspector Samuel Ahiabor told the Court presided over by Mrs Afia Owusua Appiah, that Dr Elsie Emelia Yelbert, an optometrist, is the complainant in the case and resident of North Kaneshie, a suburb of Accra.

He said on October 10, 2019, at about 0620 hours the complainant was on her way to work when she met the accused on a motorbike with Owusu as the pillion rider.

The prosecution said they approached her and asked her for direction to Swanlake, and after she obliged, Owusu armed with a knife together with Oti asked her to surrender her handbag containing an Infinix cellular phone, its charger, laboratory coat, ID card, National Service documents, sunglasses and GH¢230.00.

Inspector Ahiabor said the complainant refused to hand over her bag and sensing danger started running amidst shouts for help.

He said Owusu caught up with the complainant, held her bag and attempted to snatch it, resulting in a struggle between the accused and the complainant.

The prosecution said in the struggle between Owusu and the complainant, one Blay Morkeh, a witness in the case who was driving a Hyundai Elantra vehicle towards the same direction came to the aid of the complainant.

Prosecution said the accused sensing danger quickly jumped on the motorbike to escape but the witness chased them with his car and crashed them around the Patson Early Childhood Development School fenced wall, at North Kaneshie.

Inspector Ahiabor said Owusu was arrested with the knife by some sympathisers who handed him over to the police for investigations but Oti managed to escape.

He said in the during investigations, Owusu admitted the offence and mentioned one Kwabena as his accomplice who was subsequently arraigned on October 22, 2019 and remanded to come back on November 7, 2019.

He said on November 7, Oti was identified by the complainant at the courtroom as an accomplice to Owusu and was arrested outside the court.

The prosecution said Oti pleaded alibi but after investigations he was charged and put before court.

Source: GNA