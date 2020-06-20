Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ghana exceed 13,000

Share this with more people!

Ghana’s confirmed COVID-19 cases have hit 13,203 after 274 new infections were recorded over the past 24 hours.

Additionally, four more patients have unfortunately succumbed to the virus bringing the death toll now to 70.

The country’s recoveries have, however, increased to 4,548 from the previous 4,468 since the last update, an increase of 80 new recoveries.

Currently, the country’s active case count stands at 8,585.

The latest update as provided by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) via a designated portal indicates that a total of 263,725 tests have been conducted.

Of this number, 88,671 were from the Routine Surveillance while 175,054 were from contact tracing, with a positivity rate of 5.01 per cent.

The new infections, per the update, were recorded in nine regions: Greater Accra- 108; Ashanti- 95; Central- 50; Ahafo- Seven and Volta- Five.

The rest included; Oti- Four; Western- Two; Eastern- Two and Western North- One.

In terms of regional breakdown, the Greater Accra remains the epicenter of the disease in the country with a case count of 7,681, representing almost 60 per cent of the country’s total cases.

The Ashanti, Western and Central regions with total cases of 2,403; 1,053 and 782 respectively.

The rest include;

Eastern Region- 301

Volta Region- 296

Upper East Region- 241

Oti Region- 105

Western North Region- 82

Northern Region- 61

Savannah Region- 37

Upper West Region- 32

Bono East Region- 23

Ahafo Region- Eight

North East Region- Two

Bono Region- One

Source: GNA