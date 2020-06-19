NPP to acclaim Akufo-Addo as its 2020 flagbearer on June 27

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), Thursday, announced that it will acclaim President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as its Presidential Candidate for this year’s election on Saturday, June 27.

President Akufo-Addo is the only candidate who filed to contest the Party’s presidential primary at the close of nominations, on February 20,2020.

Mr John Boadu, the General Secretary of the Party, announced in a statement, on Thursday that the acclamation would take place at a special National Council meeting in Accra, with relevant stakeholders in attendance.

President Akufo-Addo, in filing his nomination papers at the Party’s headquarters in Accra, on February 20, announced that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia was his running mate for the December 7 Election.

Subsequently, the Party’s National Council has endorsed President Akufo-Addo’s candidacy.

Meanwhile, the Party says it will hold parliamentary primary in Gushegu, Dormaa Central and Kwadaso constituencies in line with the decision of the Party’s National Executive Committee as follows:

“With the Gushegu Constituency, the Party, after extensive consultation with relevant stakeholders, has, in line with Article 12 of the NPP Constitution, selected Mr. Hassan Tampuli as its Parliamentary Candidate for the Constituency.

“This follows the decision of the two aspiring Candidates, Mr Iddi Ziblim and Osman Mahama, to withdraw from the parliamentary contest.

“In Dormaa Constituency, the incumbent Member of Parliament and Minister for Health, Mr Kwaku Agyeman Manu, shall contest in the Primary as an Unopposed Candidate, following the decision of his sole contender, Dr Yao Yeboah, to withdraw from the contest after the implementation of a successful roadmap”.

The Primary in the Kwadaso Constituency shall be held on Wednesday, June 23, following an amicable resolution of the issues regarding the Constituency.

Meanwhile, the rest of the 168 constituencies, where the party has sitting Members of Parliament are ready to go to the polls on Saturday, June 20, to select candidates for the December 7 General Election.

Source: GNA