Final year international students to undergo 14 days mandatory quarantine

Share this with more people!

The Registrar of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) Tarkwa, Mr Matthew Kwabena Okrah has hinted that all final year international students of the University would be asked to do a mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

This is in reference to those returning to prepare towards their exit examinations before they are allowed entry to lecture halls and any other facility of the University.

This comes as a result of the President’s directives that all tertiary institutions, both private and public should reopen on June 15, for finalists to complete their courses as part of the gradual easing of the COVID-19 restrictions.

Mr Okrah explained that the Government of Ghana (GoG) was planning to make the necessary arrangements to fly all final year international students who were out of the country to come and write their terminal exams on condition that their countries would allow them to travel.

According to him, such students would be required to provide their particulars, including passport number, name of country of residence, photocopy of passport and telephone numbers to the President of the International Students Association of the University.

Mr. Okrah who made this known in an interview with the Ghana News Agency also outlined other measures put in place for the reopening, and said, to safeguard the health and safety of the University community, the Security Unit would ensure that all final year students entering campus were in their nose masks to comply with the policy, “No Mask, No Entry”.

He said students upon arrival would be screened by the UMaT Clinic and would be given chits at the Clinic signed by the Principal Physician Assistant, while making copies of the chits and submitting the original to their Heads of Department to enable them have access to examination rooms.

On the safety protocols put in place, he mentioned that students would be required to wash their hands after their temperatures have been taken before they would be allowed entry into classroom and the library at all times, while persons found to have high temperatures would be referred to the UMaT Clinic immediately.

“All lecturers and students shall wear their nose masks at all times, both in class and out of class while observing social distancing at all lecture rooms. The University campus will continue to remain closed to students who are not in their final year and no student will be allowed to receive visitors while on Campus”, he emphasized.

Mr. Okrah further said “the Security Unit shall ensure that there shall be no mass gatherings on campus such as church services/meetings, association meetings, or any form of gathering of students apart from lectures”.

The Registrar assured students, parents, guardians and the general public that the safety of all members of the University community would be prioritized and advised them to take the necessary precautionary measures outlined in the University notices and information on COVID-19 for mutual benefits.

Source: GNA