Ghana COVID-19 cases exceed 10,000

The number of COVID-19 cases in Ghana has exceeded 10,000, since the country announced its first two cases on March, 2020, according to the Ghana Health Service. Confirmed positive cases have reached 10,358.

There are 3,824 recoveries and 48 , 6,486 active cases.

The Greater Accra Region accounts for more than 60 per cent of the cases, recording 6,642.

The Ashanti Region has 1,799 cases. The Western and Central Regions have 778 and 539 cases respectively. The Eastern Region has 198; the Volta Region-162; the Western North Region has 74; the Oti Region recorded 47 and the Upper East Region has 42 cases.

The Northern Region has 37; the Upper West Region – 22; the Bono East Region has 13 cases and the North East Region has Two.

The Savannah, Bono and Ahafo Regions have recorded one case each.