Home / Africa/International / Akufo-Addo condoles with Burundi

Akufo-Addo condoles with Burundi

6 mins ago Africa/International Leave a comment

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn
Pierre Nkurunziza

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has condoled with the Government and people of Burundi on the death of their outgoing leader, Pierre Nkurunziza.

Nkurunziza, 55, a keen sports enthusiast, died on Monday, June 8, 2020 in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.

He was due to hand over the reins of power in August to the winner of the May’s presidential election after ruling the East African nation for 15 years.

“The Ghanaian people and I extend our deepest condolences to the Government and people of the Republic of Burundi, on the sad news of the death of their President, His Excellency Pierre Nkurunziza. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” President Akufo-Addo wrote on his Twitter handle Wednesday.

Source: GNA

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

Check Also

Vaccine summit raises $8.8b in pledges

The virtual Global Vaccine Summit hosted by the UK government has raised $8.8 billion to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Fnet Designs & IT Solutions
Ghana Business News © Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved