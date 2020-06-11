Ecobank provides GH¢1.3m support to Private Sector Fund

Share this with more people!

Ecobank Ghana Limited, as part of its corporate social responsibility has supported the Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund with an amount of GH¢1.3million.

The donation, which was in collaboration with Ecobank Foundation, comprises a cash amount of GH¢750,000.00, as well as the cost of personal protective equipment (PPEs) and 10,000 COVID-19 testing kits, all valued at GH¢550,000.00.

The testing kits were donated to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, to be administered in collaboration with the Ghana Health Services under the auspices of the Ministry of Health.

The PPEs are intended to support the Ga East Infectious Disease Center being constructed by the Private Sector for the people of Ghana. The PPEs and kits will complement the national stock of essential logistics required by frontline health workers for the early detection and timely reporting of COVID-19 numbers in Ghana.

To ensure the sustainability of the communities in which the bank operates, Ecobank through its membership of the Ghana Bankers’ Association (GBA) has also supported the government of Ghana with logistics and cash to drive public awareness and compliance to recommended prevention methods by the Ghana Health Services and other statutory agencies.

Additionally, the bank supported national efforts on mitigating hardships to head-porters, popularly known as the “Kayaye” during the Accra and Kumasi metropolitan lockdown period.

In line with the Ecobank Foundation strategy, the bank has actively engaged and continues to engage stakeholders like the Africa Centre for Disease Control, the Ghana Red Cross, faith-based organizations as well as other strategic businesses, in joint efforts at eradicating the pandemic.

In support of the government’s stay home and stay safe agenda, Ecobank is encouraging the use of its digital channels for financial transactions.

The bank as part of this objective has waived charges on its digital channels and increased transaction value and limits and in some cases reduced interest rates on loans in selected sectors.

Commenting on the bank’s efforts, Mr. Daniel Sackey, Managing Director of Ecobank Ghana Limited said, “As a bank that cares, Ecobank is positioned and committed to supporting the efforts of the government and other relevant stakeholders to manage and stop the spread of COVID-19.

In Ghana, Ecobank has always led the financial services industry through innovations and is actively driving the Government’s stay home, stay safe objective whilst encouraging customers to prioritize the use of its digital channels for financial transactions. This presents a new dimension to digital self-service and safety protocols for reduced transmission of COVID-19 and the preservation of life.

Ecobank is fully committed to supporting all customers to utilise its digital platforms and has the infrastructure to drive this agenda.”

To date, the Ecobank Group has donated more than $3 million towards mitigating the COVID-19 pandemic across Africa.

Source: GNA