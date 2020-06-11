Man in court for holding Black Lives Matter vigil in Ghana

A Political Activist called Ernesto Yeboah accused of leading a protest without notifying the Police has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Charged with failing to notify Police of Special event, he pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Ms. Ellen Asamoah admitted Ernesto to bail in the sum of GH¢100,000 with three sureties, two of whom are to be public servants.

Defence counsel applied for bail for the accused persons.

The matter has been adjourned to July 7.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Emmanuel Haligah said on June 6, this year at about 1800hours, the Regional Police Command received information that the accused and others numbering about 200 had gathered at the Independence Square, Accra and were holding a vigil in Protest and in Solidarity with the “Black lives matter demonstrations.”

Chief Inspector Haligah said the Police moved to the place and arrested Ernesto who claimed to be the leader and organizer of the event.

During investigations, Prosecution said it came to light that the accused did not notify the Police of the event as required by the Public Order Act.

