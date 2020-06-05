Home / General News / Police Inspector in gold robbery case remanded

Police Inspector in gold robbery case remanded

11 hours ago General News Leave a comment

The Obuasi Circuit Court has remanded the Police Inspector who was arrested for his alleged involvement in a gold robbery case at Mmamiriwa in the Obuasi Municipality.

Inspector Godwin Mensah, attached to the Operation Vanguard, was said to have conspired with another police officer and a driver, who are currently on the run, to rob the gold dealer of GH¢10,000.00.

He pleaded not guilty and would reappear on June 17.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kwabena Oduro Boateng, prosecuting, told the court, presided over by Mrs Joyce Boahen, that the suspect and his accomplices were arrested at Kunka check point at Obuasi.

This was after a distress call to the police to help in a robbery incident at Mmamiriwa.

He said the other accomplices, a police officer and the driver of the vehicle, managed to escape when the police tried to arrest them.

ASP Boateng said the culprits succeeded in robbing the gold dealer of GH¢10,000.00 after severe beatings.

Source: GNA

