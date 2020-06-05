Home / General News / Ghana COVID-19 confirmed cases now 8,885

Ghana COVID-19 confirmed cases now 8,885

11 hours ago General News Leave a comment

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

Ghana has confirmed 337 new infections of COVID-19, bringing the country’s case count to 8,885 with 38 deaths.

The total recoveries have reached 3,189, after 57 more patients tested negative following their second results after treatment, the Ghana Health Service said on Thursday.

The new cases were recorded in five regions; Greater Accra – 208, Ashanti – 110, Western – seven, Central – seven, and Western North – five.

This brings the latest active cases to 5,658.

The regional statistics are: Greater Accra – 6,102, Ashanti – 1,452, Western – 456, Central – 445, Eastern – 134, Volta – 86, Western North – 73, Upper East – 42, Northern – 37, Oti – 26, and Upper West – 22.

The rest are Bono East – six, North East – two, Savannah – one, Bono– one, and Ahafo – zero.

Source: GNA

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

Check Also

More than 110 health workers test positive for COVID-19 in Central Region

One hundred and eleven (111) health workers in the Central Region have tested positive for …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Fnet Designs & IT Solutions
Ghana Business News © Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved