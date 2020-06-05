Ghana COVID-19 confirmed cases now 8,885

Share this with more people!

Ghana has confirmed 337 new infections of COVID-19, bringing the country’s case count to 8,885 with 38 deaths.

The total recoveries have reached 3,189, after 57 more patients tested negative following their second results after treatment, the Ghana Health Service said on Thursday.

The new cases were recorded in five regions; Greater Accra – 208, Ashanti – 110, Western – seven, Central – seven, and Western North – five.

This brings the latest active cases to 5,658.

The regional statistics are: Greater Accra – 6,102, Ashanti – 1,452, Western – 456, Central – 445, Eastern – 134, Volta – 86, Western North – 73, Upper East – 42, Northern – 37, Oti – 26, and Upper West – 22.

The rest are Bono East – six, North East – two, Savannah – one, Bono– one, and Ahafo – zero.

Source: GNA