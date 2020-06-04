We’ve overcome the technical glitches – EC

Share this with more people!

Mr Eric Dzakpasu, Deputy Volta Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, said the Commission has fixed the technical glitches that interrupted the pilot of the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits and processes in Ho on Tuesday.

He said the BVR machine rejected all inputs after working smoothly from 0700 hours to 1427 hours compelling the Commission to terminate the exercise.

Mr Dzakpasu said after an update, the machine became operational at about 1600 hours.

He told the Ghana News Agency that due to the challenge, only 36 people, comprising political activists, members of the public and the media were captured under the exercise on the first day.

Mr Dzakpasu said Wednesday’s pilot exercise was smooth sailing and expressed optimism that the two-day pilot would end well.

Mr Shabanton Dutsrogbe, Volta Regional Research and Election Officer of the New Patriotic Party, described the exercise as good with the maintenance of social distancing and other protocols being adhered to.

He said technical glitches are normal technological issues and should be expected as the import of the pilot exercise was to rectify all shortfalls towards making the BVR machine fit for purpose during the mass registration exercise.

Representatives of the National Democratic Congress said the Party’s position in respect of the two-day exercise in the region would be made public at 1600 hours today.

The exercise is to test the effectiveness of the BVR machine ahead of the impending mass voter registration exercise later this month for the 2020 general elections.

At 1010 hours on Wednesday, a total of 21 people were registered, when the Ghana News Agency visited the registration centre.

