 Ghana government to announce stimulus package for sporting sector

The government has announced plans to roll out a stimulus package for stakeholders in the sporting sector, severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Youth and Sports Minister, Isaac Kwame Asiamah, said this was being worked out by the Ministry together with the National Youth Agency (NYA), National Sports Authority (NSA), Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), National Paralympic Committee, and Ghana Football Association (GFA).

He was speaking at a media briefing on the phased easing of restrictions imposed to contain and stop of the respiratory illness that has killed in excess of 370,000 globally, changed the way of life and sent economies of countries into tailspin.

The Minister said the sporting industry had taken a hard hit from the pandemic – the going having become increasingly tough for athletes, footballers, club owners, sports specialised firms, and sports retail businesses.

He put the estimated cost of playing a football match behind closed doors, should the country’s premier league resume, at GH¢60,000.00.

He was quick to point out that the determining factor was not the monetary cost but the safety of the players.

Mr. Asiamah hinted at testing players for COVID-19 when ‘football is brought back”.

He touched on preparations towards Ghana’s hosting of the 2023 All African Games and said everything was on course.

The pandemic had not affected – slowed down the work of the Committee headed by his Deputy, charged with the job of ensuring that deadlines in terms of infrastructure were met.

He applauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the personal interest and strong support he had given to the construction of sporting infrastructure, including, Astro Turfs in each of the 16 regions.

He reminded sportsmen and women in sporting disciplines, allowed to practice, to ensure strict observance of social distancing, hygiene, and safety protocols.

Source: GNA