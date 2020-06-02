Ghana reading event goes on Zoom

Share this with more people!

There has been a movement in Ghana to promote reading. Ghana used to have a strong reading culture, but that has dwindled over time for several reasons. However, the movement is gradually gaining grounds and it’s trying to make reading appealing again.

In a press release copied to ghanabusinessnews.com, organisers of the DAkpabli National Readathon says it has released what it calls a star list of its 2020 Reading Season. The reading event, it notes, will be held on Saturday June 13, 2020 and will be streamed live on Zoom, the video conferencing platform that has gained popularity during this pandemic.

“The National Readathon is an initiative, which seeks to promote book reading for pleasure across Ghana as well as local authorship. Since its inception six years ago, it has served patrons in seven cities across the southern half of Ghana with plans to extend the campaign to the rest of the regions,” the release said.

The authors on the bill are: Nana Kwasi Gyan Apenteng, Rodney Nkrumah-Boateng, Amma Ampong Agyeman-Prempeh, Alba K. Sumprim and Nana Awere Damoah. The rest are Bisi Agyepon, Audrey Obuobisa-Darko, Marjorie Boafo Appiah aka Marjy Marj and Kofi Akpabli.