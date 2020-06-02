Home / General News / Ghana reading event goes on Zoom

Ghana reading event goes on Zoom

16 seconds ago General News Leave a comment

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

There has been a movement in Ghana to promote reading. Ghana used to have a strong reading culture, but that has dwindled over time for several reasons. However, the movement is gradually gaining grounds and it’s trying to make reading appealing again.

In a press release copied to ghanabusinessnews.com, organisers of the DAkpabli National Readathon says it has released what it calls a star list of its 2020 Reading Season. The reading event, it notes, will be held on Saturday June 13, 2020 and will be streamed live on Zoom, the video conferencing platform that has gained popularity during this pandemic.

“The National Readathon is an initiative, which seeks to promote book reading for pleasure across Ghana as well as local authorship. Since its inception six years ago, it has served patrons in seven cities across the southern half of Ghana with plans to extend the campaign to the rest of the regions,” the release said.

The authors on the bill are: Nana Kwasi Gyan Apenteng, Rodney Nkrumah-Boateng, Amma Ampong Agyeman-Prempeh, Alba K. Sumprim and Nana Awere Damoah.  The rest are Bisi Agyepon, Audrey Obuobisa-Darko, Marjorie Boafo Appiah aka Marjy Marj and Kofi Akpabli.

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

Check Also

Local gin not cure for Covid-19 – NCCE cautions public

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has intensified campaign against the misconception that drinking …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Fnet Designs & IT Solutions
Ghana Business News © Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved