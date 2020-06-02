Bishop Obinim’s trial adjourned to July 20

Share this with more people!

The Kaneshie District Court on Monday adjourned the false publication of news and forgery case against Bishop Daniel Obinim to July 20 to enable prosecution to complete its investigations.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Sylvester Asare pleaded with the Court presided over by Madam Rosemond Dodua Agyiri to give prosecution enough time to investigate the matters at stake.

Bishop Obinim, the leader of the International God’s way church is to remain on the GHC100,000.00 bail with three (3) sureties, one of whom is to be justified.

Bishop Obinim was arrested on bench warrant by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on Tuesday, May 19 over publication of false news and falsification of documents.

He was charged with the offences of Publication of false news and Forgery of document contrary to sections 208 and 159 of the Criminal and other offences Act, 1960 (ACT 29).

He is also under investigations for other offence leveled against him.

Source: GNA