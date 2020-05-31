MiDA to construct a test facility and laboratory for GSA

Share this with more people!

Construction works on an Air Conditioning Test facility and a laboratory for the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) will commence at the beginning of next month.

The test facility will ensure that electrical appliances meet minimum efficiency performance standards.

It will be equipped with a Balanced Ambient Room Calorimeter Test Chamber for evaluation of the capacity and performance of Room Ambient Calorimeters per the International Standards Organization ‘s standards.

The funds for the $1.5 million project is being provided by the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), an Agency of the United States Government, under the Energy Efficiency and Demand Side Management Project of the Ghana Power Compact, and implemented by the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA).

A statement issued by the Communications and Outreach Unit of MiDA in Accra said the Project would support the Government of Ghana’s efforts towards implementing a national programme to enforce performance labeling of ductless Room Air Conditioning System.

In line with the project implementation schedule, a kick-off meeting was held at the headquarters of the Ghana Standards Authority in Accra, on Friday, to indicate project stakeholders’ readiness to commence the project on June 1, 2020.

MIDA is also collaborating with the GSA on the development of standards and labels for 20 energy-consuming electronic appliances.

In attendance at the kick-off meeting included senior officials of the GSA, led by Professor Alex Dodoo, Director-General of the GSA, Mr William Amuna, Technical Controller of MiDA, as well as representatives of SMECPTY, the Project Supervising Engineers and Messrs GHS Housing Limited, who have been contracted to construct the Air Conditioning Test Laboratory Containment Building.

Source: GNA