Toyota Ghana unveils new Corolla and Agya cars

The Management of Toyota Ghana Limited has launched the 12th generation of the new Toyota Corolla vehicle, which comes with two variants, 1.8 litre and 1.6 litre engine in Accra.

It also unveiled the New Toyota Agya with 1.0 litre engine.

Mr Andrews Lamptey, the Head of Sales Operations at Toyota, unveiling the cars, said the Corolla has been a household brand globally since 1966 and it has gone through multiple design changes over generations, which had progressed to become the world’s best-selling car.

Corolla is a trusted and reliable car that has gained popularity worldwide, he said, adding that it was continuously looking for ways to improve as the philosophy of ‘Kaizen’ remained one of their core values.

He said the Toyota Agya was designed taking into consideration various usage conditions in the country, after years of research and customer survey.

“I am happy to introduce this lovely car onto the Ghanaian automobile market as the preferred vehicle of choice in the A Segment,” he added.

The Head of Sales Operations said the new model has an automatic transmission and powered 1.0 litre engine, indicating that if customers were looking for a car that would give them real value for money, peace of mind motoring and the most efficient fuel vehicle for personal use, family or business operations, then the new Corolla was the way to go.

Mr Lamptey said: “This model, which is best described in three words: Agile, Roomy and Stylish, is the new game changer in the small car segment of the country”.

Mr Jerry Mensah, the National Sales and Marketing Manager, Toyota Ghana Limited, said the engineers of the Corolla indicated that they set out to surprise their customers by moving beyond the boundaries and offering breakthrough styling and driving excitement with the new generation.

He said customers must enjoy exceptional handling, stability, comfort and style when they chose to go for the new Corolla.

The new Corolla comes with a new dynamic force engine, giving customers unprecedented sportiness and power.

It was built on a totally new platform called Toyota New Global Architecture and the focus for the platform was to improve performance, safety, beauty and style and ease of use.

Mr Mensah said with the beauty and design, the new Corolla has a sporty front design, LED front combination lamp, LED rear combination lamps and LED fog lamp.

He said the car came with a smart technology, which had an electrochromic rear-view mirror, wireless charger, automatic A/C dual mode and parking sensors with electronic, impact sensoring fuel cut system.

Mr Mensah said the manufacturers had taken into consideration the environment where there were significant reduction in CO2 emission through unsurpassed fuel economy and variable coolant path designed to minimise wasted heat, while the engine was below operating temperature.

He said for the Toyota Agya, it had an engine that was both easy to operate and economical due to its generous acceleration during city driving.

For the fuel efficiency, the car optimised the fuel spray pattern and its atomisation to enhance combustion efficiency and emission.

Source: GNA