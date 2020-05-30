CAF to disburse over $10m to support national federations

Share this with more people!

The Confederation of African (CAF), has said it will release a $10.8 million coronavirus relief package to 54 member associations, with immediate effect.

This was after a video conferencing emergency meeting held on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

The funds are a part of CAF’s annual grants to its member association and the Confederation has decided to ignore some of the eligibility conditions for the funds due to the difficulties faced by the national federations through the Coronavirus pandemic period.

“Due to the rapid spread of COVID-19, African member associations have suspended all national competitions, which has increased the financial burden on their shoulders, CAF has therefore decided to modify the conditions of eligibility to access annual grants, so that all member associations can benefit from them during this difficult period, “President Ahmad Ahmad stated.

The decision means each member association will be handed $200,000.

This comes barely two weeks after CAF released $3.5 million to clubs that entered the group stage of this year’s CAF inter-club competitions or are still in the competitions.

A statement from CAF said, “it should be noted that last month FIFA equally waived the requirements and approved the payment of the second installment of the annual FIFA forwards funds for football development to the tune of $500,000 per member.

It said, CAF also plans to support its member associations for the running of their national championships in cases where such events have been suspended, adding that CAF is equally working with related institutions to find a way forward for its competitions.

According to the statement, CAF had resolved to inform its stakeholders about the future of competitions after due consultation with the World Health Organization and FIFA.

Source: GNA